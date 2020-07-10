For many, summer means spending time outdoors with loved ones. Celebrate the season at home by stringing up twinkling outdoor lights and playing a game of cornhole to work up an appetite. Cool things down with a dessert that is both sweet and indulgent, like Häagen-Dazs® Mexican Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches!

Mexican Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches feature fan-favorite Häagen-Dazs® Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, which is a delicious combination of caramel and sweet cream, swirled with ribbons of golden caramel for a truly decadent treat everyone will enjoy. Frozen hot chocolate and caramel come together to create a delicious dessert with just the right amount of spice!

For more recipes featuring Häagen-Dazs® Ice Cream, visit www.haagendazs.us/recipes.

Serving Size: 6.

Total Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup Dutch processed cocoa

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 stick butter, room temperature

1 cup dark brown sugar

1 egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

12 oz semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

½ cup turbinado sugar

1 14 oz carton Häagen-Dazs® Dulce de Leche Ice Cream

Crushed cinnamon candies (optional)

Directions