Cool Down With The Trendiest Dessert of the Season
For many, summer means spending time outdoors with loved ones. Celebrate the season at home by stringing up twinkling outdoor lights and playing a game of cornhole to work up an appetite. Cool things down with a dessert that is both sweet and indulgent, like Häagen-Dazs® Mexican Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches!
Mexican Hot Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches feature fan-favorite Häagen-Dazs® Dulce de Leche Ice Cream, which is a delicious combination of caramel and sweet cream, swirled with ribbons of golden caramel for a truly decadent treat everyone will enjoy. Frozen hot chocolate and caramel come together to create a delicious dessert with just the right amount of spice!
For more recipes featuring Häagen-Dazs® Ice Cream, visit www.haagendazs.us/recipes.
Serving Size: 6.
Total Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup Dutch processed cocoa
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 stick butter, room temperature
1 cup dark brown sugar
1 egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
12 oz semi-sweet chocolate, chopped
½ cup turbinado sugar
1 14 oz carton Häagen-Dazs® Dulce de Leche Ice Cream
Crushed cinnamon candies (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Combine flour, cocoa, salt, cayenne, cinnamon, and baking powder. Set aside
- Mix butter with brown sugar and beat on medium high until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes.
- Beat in egg and vanilla until well combined. Reduce speed to low and add dry mixture. Stir in chocolate.
- Scoop 2oz balls of dough, flatten slightly and coat with turbinado sugar.
- Bake for 9-11 minute or until surface cracks slightly. Allow to cool.
- Slice the carton of Dulce de Leche horizontally, remove cardboard and place the round disks between cooled cookies.
- Roll the outside of the sandwiches in the crushed cinnamon candy if desired.