Conor McGregor announced that he is expecting baby No. 4 with his fiancée, Dee Devlin. Keep scrolling to meet the MMA fighter’s family, including Dee and their kids.

How Many Kids Does Conor McGregor Have?

Conor shares all three of his kids with Dee, while the couple is currently expecting baby No. 4.

“I have three children. I’ve got two boys and a girl,” Conor explained while appearing on the June 14 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “My oldest one, Conor Jr., is 6, my daughter Croia Mairead, 4, and my youngest son Rian has just turned 2. So, things are going well.”

After listing his three eldest children, the Dublin, Ireland, native revealed that their family is growing.

“We’ve also got another on the way,” he said. “So there’s a lot going on.”

Who Is Conor McGregor’s Fiancee, Dee Devlin?

Conor and Dee grew up down the road from each other in Ireland, though didn’t officially meet until they were both at the same nightclub. They quickly hit it off and started dating in 2008.

“I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub,” McGregor told VIP Magazine in 2013. “I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls.”

In 2020, Conor revealed that they were engaged by sharing a selfie of the pair via Instagram in which he referred to Dee as his “future wife.”

Dee has worked as a waitress and model over the years, though she currently works as a member of Conor’s team.

She previously revealed all of the ways she helps the fighter prep for a big fight in a 2015 ESPN profile. “I definitely try to help him out all the time, even without realizing it. Especially around a fight because it’s such a tough time with his weight,” Dee said at the time. “I cook, clean, pack his gym bag, all that kind of stuff.”

Additionally, Dee works for Conor’s management and promotional teams, and helps with his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve.

Was Conor McGregor Accused of Assault?

Conor was accused of raping a woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami, Florida, on June 9.

The woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, claimed that the athlete “violently” sexually assaulted her in a men’s bathroom just after the game ended, according to a letter obtained by Us Weekly.

Mitchell alleged that the NBA and Miami Heat security guards helped separate the woman from her friend and she was forced into a restroom with Conor and his security guard.

“Security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom,” the attorney claimed in the letters, which were sent to Conor, the NBA and the Heat.

The woman reported the alleged incident to local authorities on June 11, while Mitchell said her client isn’t pursuing litigation and is instead seeking settlements from the NBA, the Heat and Conor.

A rep for Conor called the allegations “false” in a statement to TMZ, adding that he “will not be intimidated.”

Representation for Conor did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.