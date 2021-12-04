Crossing the rainbow bridge. Ice Loves Coco alum Coco Austin is mourning the death of her family’s dog, Maximus, who died at age 9 after a battle with cancer.

“In Loving memory of Big Maximus,” Coco, 42, captioned a TikTok video featuring photos of the pup via Instagram on Friday, December 3. “Sadly suddenly today Maximus who was Spartacus’s son and known from being born on the, ‘Ice Loves Coco’ show, passed at home from Cancer 1/19/12- 12/03/21. I’m so heartbroken💔 #rainbowbridge #bulldogsofinstagram #IcelovesCoco.”

The former reality TV star loves being a dog mama, as she and her husband, Ice T, have been pet parents to several bulldogs over the years. Maximus is the son of their first bulldog, Spartacus, who died in November 2016 after suffering complications from knee surgery. Maximus and their other bulldog, Princess Alexus, had several litters over the years. Coco and Ice (real name: Tracy Lauren Marrow) kept two of Maximus and Princess Alexus’ puppies, Titan and Sparty Jr., from their most recent litter. The model celebrated Titan and Sparty Jr.’s first birthday in October.

“I had the best time raising bulldog puppies!! Im a good dog mom..lol We had 8 bully’s at one point and i cant believe today makes it a whole year since that great experience!! The puppies Birthday is today and yes their 1!!!” she wrote on October 3. “I have hundreds of pics and videos its fun to go back and review! Im working on video from us trying to get Alexus pregnant to the labor and the whole time after. You’ll love it! Happy Birthday guys!! 🎉🎉🎉.”

On top of being a dog mom, Coco is also a mom to her daughter, Chanel Nicole, whom she shares with the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star. The couple, who wed in 2005, welcomed their only child together in November 2015. The blonde beauty is known for throwing over-the-top birthday parties for her little girl, so Chanel’s 6th birthday was no exception.

“Every year she picks out a theme. This year was SpongeBob and where he lives down in Bikini Bottom,” the Think Like a Man Too actress exclusively told In Touch on November 30. The party took place at the Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park in the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Party guests were treated to “face painting,” a “360 photo booth” and “all the rides in the Nickelodeon park,” Coco added.

Of course, the proud mama feels it is “very special” to see her little one’s face “light up” when she walked into her birthday bash. “Chanel’s words exactly to me when she walked into the party, she said ‘Mommy, I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time!’” Coco gushed. “Every detail of the party is hidden from her until she walks in the day of [the party].”