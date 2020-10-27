Coca-Cola called on celebrity and influential voices in social justice to host a series of inspiring, virtual dinner conversations called Together We Must: The Conversation. And the response has been overwhelming, with nearly all of these virtual dinner conversations already at full capacity and nearly 4,500 RSVPs! The good news is there’s still room to take part in tonight’s dinner conversation on Inclusive Culture with special guest speakers Bubba Wallace, NASCAR Driver, and Roderick Townsend of Team USA. Anyone can register to attend this great event at: https://www.civicdinners.com/togetherwemust.

“Together we must talk. We must listen. We must all embrace compassion, love and understanding.” Bubba Wallace, NASCAR Driver

Each virtual dinner in this important series includes celebrity and influential guest speakers facilitating, and amplifying conversations on how we drive real action and lasting change.

The remaining Together We Must: The Conversation virtual dinners will be hosted from 6pm-8pm EST on the following days:

Tuesday, October 27. Topic: Inclusive Culture. Special Guest Speakers: Bubba Wallace, NASCAR Driver and Roderick Townsend, Team USA

Tuesday, November 10. Topic: Understanding Race. Special Guest Speaker: Dr. Bernice King, CEO of The King Center

Tuesday, November 17. Topic: Allyship. Special Guest Speaker: Announcement coming soon

Previous speakers include Cori Murray, Essence Entertainment & Talent Director, Thomas W. Dortch Jr., National Chairman of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. and Susan L. Taylor, Former Editor-in-Chief of Essence, American Writer & Journalist.

Dr. Bernice King of The King Center

Most importantly however, are that these meaningful conversations continue on through the help of all of us. Coca-Cola’s goal with Together We Must: The Conversation is to encourage everyone to bring the discussion back to their own communities with friends, family, and colleagues as part of the #TogetherWeMust movement. From Bridging the Racial Divide, to Allyship to Understanding Race, consumers are welcome to learn how to host their own intimate events in order to foster productive, meaningful and actionable conversations about race.

More information on how to host your own conversation and the recommended topics of conversation can be found at: https://www.civicdinners.com/togetherwemust.

The National Center for Civil & Human Rights, Civic Dinners and Equitable Dinners is hoping these grassroots conversations will educate, provoke, and inspire people to connect and take action, while creating a more inclusive world where everyone feels invited and engaged in co-creating a better future.