Written in partnership with Thomas Herd, founder of T1 Advertising

Brands come and go, but the best ones make a comeback through rebirth. The sheer pace of modern life, where everyone is expected to keep up, keep moving ahead for fear of lagging, has brought about a protective desire to slow down and look back at the old, happier days. One jewelry brand—Ciro Jewelry, founded in 1917— is a throwback to the 1920-30s, when life was so different, the age of the ‘roaring twenties, the time of art deco. In the 1920s, Ciro Jewelry manufactured faux pearl ornaments and sold them through their stores in London’s Bond Street and Los Angeles’ Wilshire Boulevard. Ciro Jewelry has rekindled that casual atmosphere and teleported it to the present day. Its only brick-and-mortar store is located on Kartner Strasse, Vienna, known since the 19th century as a shopping street and a pedestrian zone since 1974 home to flagship stores of many world-renowned companies.

Ciro Jewelry was reborn in 2006 after a series of ownership changes, preserving the brand’s best and bringing new design ideas to modern life. The brand has a distinctive fine jewelry flair and fashion jewelry’s affordable price point. Ciro’s pieces are made to last as opposed to design jewelry. Ciro uses artificial stones of the highest grade in all its collections, mainly triple-AAA-rated cubic zirconia, first discovered in a lab in the 1930s and became the viable and affordable alternative to mined diamonds in the 1970s.

Ciro Jewelry was among the first jewelers to start using cubic zirconia and popularize the diamond-like stones. All stones Ciro uses—CZ, moissanite, corundum in the form and color of sapphire, ruby, and emerald—are set in silver (925 sterling) and plated with gold (14 or 18ct) in a chilled casting process. The technique guarantees that all gold-plated parts withstand years of active wear without discoloration. First Love, Black Tie, and Cocktail, each of the three main collections, has a clear-cut identity and strikes a chord with its clients. The elegant First Love pieces are made of brilliant solitaires in various designs and settings that suit everyday wear. The Black Tie collection is indistinguishable from the best fine jewelry specimens and even can rival them.

The reborn Ciro Jewelry has changed the jewelry industry dominated by gemstones bringing a perfect and affordable alternative in flawless and sustainable artificial stones.