Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are standing behind their daughter, Kaia Gerber, ending her relationship with Jacob Elordi, even though the married couple grew close to the actor, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Cindy and Randy adore Jacob,” the source says. “He was part of the family, but Kaia’s happiness is more important, so they’ve been supportive over her decision to end the relationship. Like all parents, they want the best for their daughter.”

On November 18, In Touch confirmed that Kaia, 20, and Jacob, 24, had ended their relationship after one year of dating due to conflicting schedules.

According to the source, Cindy, 55, and Rande, 59, described their daughter’s relationship as “young love.”

“She’s only 20 years old and has a prosperous future,” the insider says. “The advice they’ve given her is not to rush into a relationship and enjoy life.”

The source adds, “She’s definitely getting herself back out there and having fun!”

The Kissing Booth actor and the model went Instagram official in November 2020 after dating rumors started to circulate earlier that year. A second insider previously told In Touch that the former couple had broken up and gotten back together before, but this time, “they called it a day.”

Although the pair have gone their separate ways, it seems both Kaia’s friends and parents have always been a fan of her now-ex-boyfriend.

“[Cindy and Rande] adore Jacob and think he’s a great match for Kaia,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2021. “Her friends have also taken a liking to him and think he’s such a heartthrob.”

“He is a stand-up guy and a breath of fresh air,” the insider added.

In May 2021, the American Horror Story: Double Feature star spoke about Jacob for the first time and seemed to be smitten by the Euphoria actor.

“Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don’t want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions,” she told Vogue. “Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone.”

The two model/actors recently made their red carpet debut on September 25 when they appeared together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala.

Sadly, the pair’s busy work schedules seemingly put an end to things.

“It has been a long time coming,” another source previously told In Touch. “From what I hear there are no hard feelings and they’re still on speaking terms.”