Football player Christian McCaffrey is winning both on and off the field!

Not only has the beloved 49ers’ running back made it to the NFC Championship Game twice in two years, but his future bride is former beauty queen Olivia Culpo. The Stanford star clearly has found success and sports fans are curious if he has the hefty net worth to match.

What Is Football Player Christian McCaffrey’s Net Worth?

Christian is worth $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Christian McCaffrey Make Money?

After having a successful college football career at Stanford University, Christian was drafted to the Carolina Panthers in 2017 and played there until he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

In his seven seasons of playing professional football, he is estimated to have made $65,649,263 in earnings, according to Spotrac.

Christian also earns money through his many endorsements, which include major brands like Nike, Pepsi, Bose, Lowes and more.

Does Christian McCaffrey Own Real Estate?

After he was traded cross-country to the San Francisco organization, Christian listed his French Chateau-Inspired North Carolina home for $12.5 million after purchasing it for $7.5 million in 2020. While the final price has yet to be determined, the transaction is expected to break real estate records in the area, according to realtor.com.

Is Christian McCaffrey Married?

Christian is not married but he is engaged! The Colorado native announced his engagement to the influencer in April 2023 after dating for almost four years.

“♾️4.2.23♾️,” Olivia captioned the black and white photo on Instagram.

Getty

Why Did Christian’s Mom Say She Couldn’t Afford Super Bowl Tickets?

Christian’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, said on her “Your Mom” podcast in early February 2024 that she wouldn’t be watching her son play in the Super Bowl from a private suite at Allegiant stadium because “none of them could afford it.”

“Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia,” she told her cohost Ashley Adamson. “So, we’re not in a suite, I’ll tell you that right now.”

After Lisa’s comments went viral, the Culpo Sisters alum set the record straight via her Instagram Stories, noting she was going to surprise her future mother-in-law before the big game.

“Fake news!” she wrote on February 2 alongside a news headline of Lisa’s quote. “Happy birthday Lisa I bought you a suite.”

However, Christian later set the record straight, telling Extra that he stopped Olivia from shelling out the possible six to seven figures that the cost of the Super Bowl suites run.

“She tried to,” he replied on February 6 when asked if Olivia purchased a suite. “I will not let anybody pay to watch me play. I had to nix that.”