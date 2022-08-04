Chrissy’s bank! Chrissy Teigen has earned an impressive amount of money since getting her start as a model. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, her several jobs and how she makes money.

What Is Chrissy Teigen’s Net Worth?

Chrissy has a net worth of $75 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Chrissy Teigen Get Her Start As a Model?

After Chrissy’s family moved from Utah to Huntington Beach, California, when she was a teenager, she began working at a surf shop.

She booked her first modeling gig with Billabong through the shop’s clients at just 15 years old and began to work regularly after being discovered by a photographer.

Chrissy was hired to work as a briefcase model on the game show Deal or No Deal during the pilot and first season in 2005. Then in 2010, she earned national recognition when she appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue and was named “Rookie of the Year.”

In addition to modeling, Chrissy has taken her turn at both acting and hosting. She has appeared in several music videos, including husband John Legend’s 2006 music video for “Stereo.” After meeting the singer on set, the pair began dating and tied the knot in September 2013.

Her other music video credits include “All of Me,” “Love Me Now,” “Preach” and “Wild,” all by John, as well as Fergie’s “M.I.L.F.$.”

On the television side, Chrissy has hosted series’ including Model Employee, FABLife and Lip Synch Battle. She currently stars alongside her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, on The Roku Channel’s Chrissy’s Court.

How Else Does Chrissy Teigen Make Money?

Chrissy has also made money by publishing the cookbooks Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat in 2016, Cravings: Hungry for More in 2018 and Cravings: All Together in 2021. The author also shares recipes on her YouTube channel, as well as on her cooking website, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen.

In 2017, the Mindy Project guest star released a clothing line in collaboration with Revolve.

Additionally, the businesswoman sold a cookware line through Target. However, the products were discontinued in May 2021 after she was accused of bullying several celebrities online.

How Many Kids Do Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Have?

After tying the knot, Chrissy and John welcomed their eldest child, a daughter named Luna, in 2016 and their second child, a son named Miles, in 2018.

The couple faced heartbreak when they lost their unborn baby, son Jack, in September 2020.

On August 3, 2022, the former Celebrity Family Feud contestant announced she was pregnant and expecting a rainbow baby nearly two years after losing Jack.

​​“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” the expectant mom shared via Instagram, alongside a photo that showed off her growing bump. “Joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she wrote, referencing that she used in vitro fertilization to conceive. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK, if it’s healthy today I’ll announce,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”