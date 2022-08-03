Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with baby No. 4 after suffering a heartbreaking pregnancy loss in September 2020. She announced the big news via Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, alongside a photo showing her growing baby bump.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she revealed. Chrissy and husband John Legend already share a daughter Luna, 5, and a son Miles, 3.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK if it’s healthy today I’ll announce, but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK, phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!” she added.

Courtesy of Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Chrissy and John lost their son Jack on September 30, 2020, after the cookbook author had been hospitalized for several days with pregnancy complications including heavy bleeding. Their baby was more than 20 weeks along at the time of the pregnancy loss.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Chrissy wrote in a heartbreaking Instagram post announcing Jack’s loss, along with a set of black-and-white photos from the hospitalization experience.

“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So, he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” Chrissy added. The couple later got matching tattoos of his name.

The cookware guru revealed in February 2022 the couple were trying for another baby. “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” she explained via Instagram, adding, “I honestly don’t mind the shots … they make me feel like a doctor/chemist. But the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant.”

Chrissy later told Entertainment Tonight on March 19, “I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that.”