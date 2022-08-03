See Chrissy Teigen’s Growing Baby Bump With All of Her Pregnancy Photos She’s Shared

Expanding their family. Chrissy Teigen is pregnant and expecting a rainbow baby with husband John Legend nearly two years after losing son Jack.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least,” the expectant mom shared via Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, alongside a photo of herself in black mesh underwear as she showed off her growing bump. “Joy has filled our home and hearts again.”

“1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” she added, referencing that the couple used in vitro fertilization to conceive for the fourth time. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘OK, if it’s healthy today I’ll announce,’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

The happy couple shared the heartbreaking news that they had lost their unborn baby, son Jack, in September 2020.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared at the time with photos of them breaking down in tears at the hospital after the pregnancy loss. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

Now, nearly two years to the day that the couple announced their third pregnancy during John’s music video for “Wild,” Chrissy said she doesn’t think she will “ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves.”

“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing,” she added. “OK, phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!

Chrissy and the “All of Me” singer tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy, on September 14, 2013, after nearly six years together. In addition to son Jack, John and Chrissy also share daughter Luna Simone, whom they welcomed in April 2016, and son Miles Theodore, whom they welcomed in May 2018.

Scroll down to see photos of Chrissy Teigen’s growing baby bump!