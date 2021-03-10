Putting her foot in her mouth! Chrissy Teigen recently recalled accidentally insulting Katy Perry and her song “Firework” at the 2021 presidential inauguration.

The model, 35, attended the inauguration with husband John Legend, who performed at the televised event Celebrating America. Katy, 36, also took the stage to sing her inspirational tune as a fireworks display lit up the sky. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, March 9, Chrissy recounted her time at the inauguration and explained exactly how her “faux pas” went down.

“I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things,” the mom of two explained, noting that she always gets “so nervous” and “hadn’t seen Katy for so long.” When trying to compliment the American Idol judge’s “Firework” performance, Chrissy was unsure if Katy heard her correctly.

“I was like, ‘Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was like amazing, that was beautiful.’ And then I think she heard that I said I hate ‘Firework,’ like the song,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost said. “I wanted to die, I felt so bad. ‘No, no, no, not ‘Firework.’” Ugh, I always do that.” Katy, for her part, has not yet reacted publicly to the story.

As it turned out, that wasn’t Chrissy’s only mistake at the inauguration! “I didn’t know that John’s performance at the [Lincoln Memorial] was a secret,” she told host Jimmy Fallon before explaining that she filmed her husband’s rehearsal of Nina Simone‘s “Feeling Good” one day prior to the actual event and shared it all over Instagram.

“And then I got in trouble,” Chrissy added through laughter.

When it comes to her social media relationship with President Joe Biden, the brunette beauty also explained why she begged him to unfollow her on Twitter. Initially, Chrissy was one of 13 people that the official @POTUS account followed on the social networking site. On February 23, she issued a tweet asking him to unfollow her so she could “flourish” on the app. “I must ask you to, please Lord, unfollow me,” she wrote at the time. “I love you!!! It’s not you it’s me.”

Eventually, President Biden honored her request and hit the unfollow button.

“It just became too much,” Chrissy explained during her The Tonight Show appearance. “And also, when you’re on that list, a bunch of weird people go to his account and they don’t know you at all so they’re like, ‘Who’s this chick?’ And then they come to my page and it’s just a hellhole … Yeah so life is better now.”

All’s well that ends well when it comes to Chrissy!