Chris Pratt may be the leading man of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy, but he isn’t immune to controversy. Over the years, the Moneyball actor has received backlash from both fans and celebrities despite insisting that he didn’t intend to cause an issue.

One of the most memorable incidents was when Chris posted an Instagram tribute for his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in November 2021. In the caption, the Jurassic World franchise lead actor gushed over their marriage and their first child together, Lyla.

“Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!? We met in church,” he wrote at the time.

The couple also share daughter Eloise, while Chris shares son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

“[Katherine’s] given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes I put in my earbuds to drown it out, but that’s love!” he added. “She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That’s the trade. … Love you honey.”

Though he seemingly had nothing but positive intentions, many fans called Chris out for referring to Lyla as “healthy,” whereas his son, Jack, was born prematurely and has faced health challenges due to suffering from a cerebral hemorrhage.

Seven months later, Chris opened up to Men’s Health about how heartbroken he was over the criticism,.

“I said something like, ‘Find someone who looks at you the way my wife looks at me.’ And then I gave her some s—t in the thing and said, ‘But I love you. I’m so thankful for my wife — she gave me a beautiful, healthy daughter,'” Chris explained. “And then a bunch of articles came out and said, ‘That’s so cringeworthy. I can’t believe Chris Pratt would thank her for a healthy daughter when his first child was born premature. That’s such a dig at his ex-wife.'”

Chris also noted that he “cried” when he noticed the negative comments, pointing out that his and Anna’s son would likely read about the ordeal in the future.

“I’m like, ‘That is f—d up.’ My son’s gonna read that one day. He’s nine. And it’s etched in digital stone,” the Parks and Recreation alum added. “It really f—ing bothered me, dude.”

Although Chris spoke his piece about the backlash, he also faced criticism over his connection to Hillsong Church, which is known for standing against the LGBTQIA+ community. Not only that, but the Passengers actor later made headlines for wishing his wife and her mother, Maria Shriver, “Happy Mother’s Day,” in May 2023, while noticeably omitting Anna from the public tribute.

Scroll down to see all the moments Chris Pratt was the subject of controversy.