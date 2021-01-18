Chris Lopez was all smiles in never-before-seen photos with sons Lux and Romello Creed while on daddy duty amid his coparenting “conflict” with ex Kailyn Lowry.

The podcast host, 26, savored every second with his children in the new snaps posted on Sunday, January 17. Creed, 6 months, giggled in Chris’ arms while jumping up and down in the first shot shared to his Instagram Stories. The second snap gave fans a peek at Lux, 3, as he rocked a face filter and posed for a selfie.

Chris kicked off the start to his new week with an inspirational quote on Monday, January 18, seemingly alluding to his feelings on his current dilemma with the Teen Mom 2 star, 28. “There is so much strength within you,” his cryptic post read. “You can and you will overcome everything you are facing right now. And you will emerge stronger than ever before. Trust yourself. All is well.”

Earlier this month, the father of two clued his listeners into what is going on behind-the-scenes with him and Kailyn after welcoming their second son in July 2020. He and the 16 and Pregnant alum are also parents to Lux, who was born in August 2017.

Despite their efforts, the exes still struggle to get on the same page. Chris said their different religious and spiritual beliefs are causing some disagreements as of late.

“So, in a sense, you know I’m a spiritual person. You know, I’m not religious, I’m spiritual. I believe in a higher power. The mother of my kids doesn’t really,” the fitness enthusiast said on the January 12 episode of his podcast, “P.T.S.D – Pressure Talks with Single Dads,” noting it has been a catalyst for some arguments.

“We’re going to have to come to some type of agreement, you know, a respect level,” he continued. “You might not believe in something that I do, so respect that. You feel me?”

During a previous episode of his podcast, Chris spoke candidly about his January 2020 arrest for allegedly violating a protection from abuse (PFA) order placed against him by the MTV personality. The Delaware native revealed he is in the process of “forgiving” his former flame, who faced her own legal drama in September 2020 for allegedly punching Chris after he cut Lux’s hair without her permission. Kailyn’s arraignment is right around the corner on January 21, 2021.

