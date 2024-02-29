‘Boy Meets World’ Abuse Scandal

Brian Peck was “extremely charming” and so “personable,” Danielle Fishel explained on the February 19 episode of the podcast she hosts with former Boy Meets World costars Will Friedle and Rider Strong, that the ABC series stand-in actor easily ingratiated himself into their lives in the late 1990s.

But after Brian was convicted in 2004 of sexually abusing an unnamed Nickelodeon child actor, Will and Rider — who’d both hung out with him “all the time,” Rider said — began to realize the much older performer had been grooming them for years. “Getting taken in by somebody who’s a good actor and a manipulator… [being] on the abuser’s side, that’s the thing I haven’t been able to get over,” Will admitted.