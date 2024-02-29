Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
child star horror stories

Getty (2)

Child Star Horror Stories! Behind-the-Scenes Wasn’t so Innocent for Amanda Bynes and More Celebs

News
Feb 29, 2024 2:32 pm·
By
Picture

The shows these stars appeared on were sweet and innocent, but what happened behind-the- scenes and in real life wasn’t always so virtuous. From Amanda Bynes to Jamie Lynn Spears, these stars all experienced horror stories during their time on television or in the years that followed.

camo jacket

Deal of the Day

Rock Out in This Stunning Camo Jacket — On Sale for 59% Off View Deal

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture