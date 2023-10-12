Cher shut down allegations that she kidnapped son Elijah Blue Allman ​after the starling claim made headlines.

A report circulated in September that claimed Cher, 77, allegedly hired four men to kidnap Elijah, 47, from a New York City hotel room during an apparent intervention in November 2022. Marieangela King, Elijah’s estranged wife, made the claim while filing for divorce in December 2022.

Cher broke her silence surrounding the allegations and said that the “rumor is not true” while talking to People in an interview published on Wednesday, October 11.

While the “Believe” singer refused to elaborate on the situation, she did open up about her family’s experience amid Elijah’s addiction.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” she told the outlet while discussing her son’s struggles with substance abuse. “I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children.”

Cher continued, “Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

The “Strong Enough” singer shares Elijah with ex-husband Gregg Allman, while she is also the mother to son Chaz Bono with ex-husband Sonny Bono.

Marieangela, 35, claimed in the divorce filing that Cher hired the men to remove Elijah from their hotel room as the former couple were attempting to “reconcile” their marriage. She added that Cher made the decision out of concern for her son’s ​wellbeing.

While Cher insisted she did not hire the men to kidnap Elijah, an insider exclusively told In Touch that she “is desperate to help her son.” The source added, “She’s terrified he might die if she doesn’t do something drastic.”

The insider went on to reveal that Cher is not a fan of Marieangela, whom Elijah married in 2013. “She thought Elijah’s wife was a bad influence who was steering Elijah down a dangerous path that she’d seen before with Gregg,” the source shared. “Cher tried to help Gregg so many times but she couldn’t save him. Elijah reminds her so much of his dad.”

Being a parent hasn’t always been easy for Cher, though she has never been shy about discussing her love for her children.

“I always, always wanted to be a mother,” the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said while appearing on Dr. Phil in 2004. “I’m proud of, in this lifetime, they both have got great morals. They tell the truth, they root for the underdog, they have respect for people. The things that my mom made me think were the most important things, my children have them.”