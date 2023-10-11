Cher wasn’t shy when it came to gushing about boyfriend, Alexander “AE” Edwards, while discussing their relationship.

The music legend, 77, told People that she and AE, 37, met “for about 15 minutes” last year when they were both at Paris Fashion Week event. She explained that a mutual friend gave him her number, which left her in shock “because people just don’t give out my number.”

“I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So, I did what I said not to do!” she said, adding that she broke her own rule “because he’s just so special.”

Despite their age gap, Cher revealed that she quickly fell for the music producer. “No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun,” she told the outlet. “What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

The “Believe” singer added that she hasn’t put a lot of pressure on her future with AE. “If you have happiness, you can’t think about how long it’s going to last,” Cher continued. “You have to think about ‘How does it feel?’ and live in the moment.”

The couple has made headlines since they went public with their romance, though Cher admitted she’s “not surprised” by the attention her love life has received.

“Alexander’s got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he’s way younger. He’s a beautiful man,” she said. “Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life!”

The pair first sparked dating rumors when they were seen walking into the West Hollywood celebrity hotspot Craig’s in November 2022. Cher confirmed their romance later that month when she shared a photo of him via Twitter, which she captioned with his name and a red heart emoji.

“I’m not defending us. Haters are gonna hate … Doesn’[t] matter that we’re happy & not bothering anyone,” she wrote in a separate tweet about their relationship.

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

After they sparked engagement rumors in December 2022 when the “Strong Enough” singer revealed AE bought her a diamond ring, Cher and AE split in May after six months of dating.

“AE and Cher were never engaged and that ring he got her was just a gift,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “However, they had gotten very close and his son would even go over to Cher’s house in Malibu to play. Their relationship was real and they split a few weeks ago. There’s no bad blood between them and they’re on good terms.”

The breakup didn’t last long, and the couple seemingly reconciled when they were spotted holding hands during an outing in Beverly Hills in September.

“They had stayed in communication even though they called things off a few months ago,” an insider told Us Weekly about their rekindled romance. “They’ve reached a point where they want to give things a second try. They’re not officially back together yet, but they’re enjoying spending time together again and they make each other happy.”