Charlize Theron is always giving back!

The actress’ charity, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, has partnered with Desert Smash 2024 to raise money for the health and safety of young people living in her home country of South Africa.

Desert Smash partners with Hollywood stars and tennis athletes to compete on the tennis courts for a cause, and this year Charlize is hosting the event!

“In keeping with 19 years of tradition bringing Hollywood to tennis, I’m thrilled to have such an icon like Charlize Theron hosting our 20th anniversary,” Ryan Macaulay, Desert Smash founder and SVP and cohead sports and entertainment of Brand Innovators, said. “It’s fitting, and now we look forward to raising a ton of funds for her charity!”

Gotham/GC Images

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project was created in 2007 by Charlize, with the hope of making a difference for youth in her home country of South Africa, particularly to aid in protection from HIV. In addition, CTAOP’s Youth Leaders Scholarship program provides young leaders in South Africa with full scholarships for their tertiary journey.’

Not only is Charlize hosting the event, but she’ll be duking it out on the tennis courts, too!

“I’m ready to play some tennis, have some fun, and raise a lot of money for a cause that is so close to my heart” Charlize said.

Charlize will be competing alongside top athletes in the tennis world like Alycia Parks, three-time Grand Slam champion, Stan Wawrinka, with more pros and celebrity participants to be announced soon.

The 20th Annual Desert Smash will be produced by Brand Innovators at La Quinta Resort and Club on March 5. Fans can expect the traditional Annual Desert Smash Celebrity + Pro Tennis Matches, including a WTA Women’s Singles Match, Celebrity + Pro Doubles Match and an ATP Men’s Singles Match. Following all the on court fun and fundraising, there will be a private “Desert Smash Bash-celebrating 20 Years of Desert Smash” that will feature surprise musical performances that Desert Smash is so renowned for.