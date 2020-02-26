Subtle Shade? Channing Tatum took to Instagram to share a cryptic post about letting go of the past on Wednesday, February 26.

“Cutting ties with people who consistently hurt you isn’t enough; you must also cut ties with the version of you who allowed that s—t to continue for as long as it did,” read the star’s post on his Instagram Story. Just days before sharing the deep message, Channing and his now-ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, finalized their divorce, according to documents obtained by In Touch.

Courtesy of Channing Tatum

Although the former couple signed court documents on January 14, a judge didn’t sign off on the agreement until February 11. According to the paperwork, the two aim to spend an equal amount of time with their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

As Channing closes the door on his relationship with Jenna, he looks forward to the future with his current girlfriend, Jessie J. The hot couple were spotted getting handsy at a Grammys afterparty back in January. “When Channing and Jessie arrived at the party around 11:30 p.m., Channing went to get drinks from the bar. They were with a bunch of people but [he was] very touchy-feely and [they were] definitely together,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch. “He kissed Jessie in front of everyone, and they were very loved up throughout the night.”

The hunk and the singer called it quits in December 2019 after a year of dating. Luckily, they quickly reconciled one month later. Channing confirmed they were an item again with a photo of the two in unicorn hats. “Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” he wrote. Soon after his initial post, Channing took on a hater in the comments who said he “looked better” with his ex.

“I don’t usually address s–t like this,” the 21 Jump Street star began his reply. “Why don’t you seriously think about what you’re doing. It’s hurtful and I ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hateful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that Jess is … please kindly get TF out of here. No one wants you here.”

He continued, “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at, but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah, that includes my ex,” he wrote. “Sorry about your opinion. But what I said is facts. Just facts. OK bye be careful with your actions. It’s what you create for yourself.”

Considering his previous words about his ex, we wouldn’t be surprised if his cryptic Story was aimed at his former flame, too.