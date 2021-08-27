Cuffing season is approaching, and Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are taking full advantage of it. After being spotted together in New York City on multiple occasions and on a grocery run in upstate New York, a source exclusively confirms to In Touch that Channing and Zoë are dating.

“They’re still in the early stages, but the chemistry is definitely there,” the source says, adding that the pair are “taking it very slow.”

The confirmation of their budding relationship comes days after Zoë’s divorce from ex-husband, Karl Glusman, which was finalized on Monday, August 23, following an eight-month separation. They were married for 18 months.

The Magic Mike star, 41, and the Big Little Lies actress, 32, met on the set of Zoë’s debut directorial film Pussy Island, a thriller in which Channing will play the lead.

“[Zoë] wanted Channing, and only Channing, for the lead role in her film,” the insider says. “Their working relationship … turned into a friendship and then slowly turned romantic.”

Rumors of the couple’s romantic relationship began to circulate as early as January this year online, shortly after the High Fidelity alum filed for divorce from the Nocturnal Animals actor, 33.

Channing, who was previously married to actress Jenna Dewan for nine years, splitting in 2018, was also confirmed single after an on-again, off-again relationship with singer Jessie J from 2018 to 2020.

Last week, the rumors were rekindled when the Dear John actor and the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress were spotted walking around New York City and then sharing a bicycle for a ride on Wednesday, August 18. The pair was also recently photographed buying household necessities in upstate New York earlier this week.

“They’re having a blast together,” the source says. “[Zoë] loves that he’s a regular guy, nice and normal, not you’re typical Hollywood actor, and Zoë is totally Channing’s type.”

Channing seemed to enjoy fueling the fire of the dating rumors when it was discovered he was following multiple fan accounts of Zoë on Instagram.

“They’re inseparable, and they’re not holding back,” the insider tells In Touch. “They’re absolutely perfect together.”

Channing and Zoë’s representatives did not immediately respond to In Touch’s requests for comment.