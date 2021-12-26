Actress and professional dancer Jenna Dewan has many talents, but her most important job is being a mom of two! She shares daughter, Everly Tatum, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and welcomed son, Callum Michael Rebel Kazee, with fiancé Steve Kazee in March.

Jenna enjoys sharing moments featuring her two kiddos with her fans. One of her most memorable Instagram posts of Everly and Callum was an image of them visiting Santa Claus. In the first picture of the carousel, Everly held her half-brother as she sat next to Santa while Callum cried in that moment. However, it appeared Jenna’s youngest child calmed down in the following image, when his mommy held him.

“Callum was thrilled to meet Santa,” the Step Up actress wrote via Instagram on December 19. “And Evie was thrilled to make sure he enjoyed it. Happy holidays!”

The University of Southern California alum welcomed Everly to the world with her ex-husband on May 31, 2020, per People, and gave birth to Callum on March 6, 2020. Throughout 2021, Jenna fueled baby No. 3 rumors more than once, and fans freaked out as a result. The first time was when she posted a few throwback family photos on Thanksgiving. One picture in her carousel featured a pregnant Jenna while Steve cradled her belly. However, it was just an old photo of when she was expecting baby Callum. She did a similar post on Christmas Eve, captioning the gallery as “Christmas Eve’s past.”

Fans were initially shocked at both posts, with some assuming there was another baby on the way.

“Congrats [on] baby #3” one Instagram user wrote in a comment on Jenna’s December 24 post. “That first pic fooled me into thinking you were pregnant now!” another person commented.

While Jenna doesn’t appear to be expecting another child anytime soon, she has previously commented on how much she enjoys being pregnant.

“I do like people pregnant,” the Supergirl alum told Us Weekly in January 2020. “I like to be pregnant, I’m pretty good .. This time around, people are asking me, ‘Are you done?’ Every time I go to say, ‘I’m done,’ I can’t say it, so it’s very interesting to me. I’m going, ‘Am I going to have another kids?’ I don’t know, I’ll leave it up to the universe.”

Whether or not Jenna plans on having another child, she is clearly content with watching her two children grow.

Scroll through the gallery to get to know Jenna’s adorable kids, Everly and Callum.