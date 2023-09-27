Chanel West Coast is a proud mother to one daughter, Bowie, with her boyfriend, Dom Fenison. The Ridiculousness alum exclusively told In Touch that she’s “grateful” to be a mother, but what else has she shared about her daughter?

How Many Children Does Chanel West Coast Have?

Bowie is currently Chanel’s only child.

The TV personality – whose real name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley – announced her pregnancy in June 2022. “I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby,” she told E! News at the time. “I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life. It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

Later that month, Chanel took to Instagram to reveal they were expecting a girl.

Chanel and Dom became parents in November 2022 when the MTV star revealed Bowie was born. “After many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via c-section. A few complications and she didn’t wanna just pop out on her own,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories at the time. Chanel added that it was “the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far. Never felt a love like this before. She’s the best thing that ever [happened] to me.”

What Has Chanel West Coast Said About Motherhood?

The California native gushed about motherhood while exclusively talking to In Touch ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2023.

“Motherhood is great,” she shared. “I got blessed with a very good baby. She’s very sweet, very easy to take care of. So it’s been like, honestly, the greatest time of my life.”

While Chanel added she was “so happy” to be at the awards show, she admitted that she missed Bowie for “every second” of it.

Despite loving being a parent, Chanel admitted she was having a hard time adjusting to her new sleeping schedule.

“I knew that there’d be a lack of sleep. I didn’t know how random that schedule would be,” she said. “It’ll always be that she’s up all night the night before I have something important to wake up early for. So it’s a lot of lack of sleep. I wasn’t really ready for that.”

Courtesy of Chanel West Coast/Instagram

How Long Has Chanel West Coast Been Dating Dom Fenison?

Chanel exclusively confirmed her relationship with Dom while speaking to In Touch in February 2022.

“He’s a really popular model,” she said, adding their relationship was “new” and they had only been dating for a few months at the time.

However, Dom explained that they had “known each other for, like, five or so years” before their relationship turned romantic.” But we kind of just rekindled our relationship ‘cause I was in her new music video for ‘Vinyl,’” he recalled, referring to Chanel’s February 2022 song.