Making changes! Chanel West Coast served as a cohost of Ridiculousness for 30 seasons, though announced her exit after signing an overall deal with Paramount on March 27, 2023. Keep scrolling to find out her net worth, how she makes money and more.

What Is Chanel West Coast’s Net Worth?

Chanel’s estimated net worth is $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Chanel West Coast Make Money?

The Los Angeles native is best known for serving as a cohost of MTV’s Ridiculousness alongside Rob Dyrdek and Sterling “Steelo” Brim since its premiere in 2011.

After 30 seasons on the show, Chanel signed an overall deal with Paramount Media Networks, according to a press release obtained by In Touch on March 27, 2023.

She will executive produce, create and star in her own unscripted series under MTV Entertainment Studios, while Chanel will also develop additional scripted and unscripted projects.

“After years of being a part of the Ridiculousness family, I’m sad to say goodbye to the show but very excited to announce my next big venture with MTVE/Paramount,” Chanel said in a statement. “It’s time for me to step off the red couch and step into the role of executive producer.”

She continued, “My passion has always been to create, whether it is music, clothing, or film and tv. I plan to bring some of my wildest ideas and dreams to life through amazing film & television projects, build my teams, and work with other creatives paving the way on the screen. I’m also very excited for the world to see me beyond ‘the laugh’ and for once, see the real me.”

How Else Does Chanel West Coast Make Money?

In addition to her hosting gig on Ridiculousness, Chanel is a successful musician and businesswoman.

She began her music career in 2009 and has collaborated with well-known artists such as Cardi B, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Tyga, Machine Gun Kelly and Waka Flocka over the years.

Chanel released her debut album, America’s Sweetheart, in October 2020.

mage Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

On the business side, Chanel dropped the street and athleisure fashion merchandise line, LOL Cartel, in 2020. The line features items with custom-dyed designs and bold color combinations inspired by her lifestyle.

In 2021, the TV personality launched the swimwear brand COASTY Swim.

Another source of income for Chanel comes from her acting career. She made her acting debut while guest starring on a 2011 episode of MTV’s The Hard Times of RJ Berger.

She later tried out voice acting while starring as Flipz on Nicktoons’ Wild Grinders from 2012 until 2015.