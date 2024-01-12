Hollywood has always set the benchmark for beauty. From the red carpet to the runway, stars inspire us to step up our glam game. And since A-listers have premium access to the best products on the market, we want to know which essentials get the celebrity seal of approval. We’ll have what she’s having!

Pick up your pencil and take some notes, because we’ve tracked down the 10 cult-favorite beauty products that celebs swear by. Must-have makeup, holy grail haircare and skincare staples!

Kate Hudson: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

According to Us Weekly, so many stars adore the hydrating Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask! Hudson told British Vogue, “Smells awesome. This is, like, a must-have.”

$24.00 See It!

Sofia Richie: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

Sofia Richie took to TikTok to reveal her favorite mascara. “So, I know I’ve told you guys about my favorite little girl from Maybelline,” she said, holding up the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara. “I used it my entire wedding weekend. I also use it every single day of my life.”

$9.00 See It!

Kelly Ripa: L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up

The Live With Kelly and Mark host told New York Magazine‘s The Strategist, “When I don’t want my white popping through, I use this. I have tried a lot of similar products before — like, every other one on the market — and take it from me, this one is the best. The spray requires little effort, looks good, and is so fast. Spray it on the parts you need, and you’re done.”

$9.00 See It!

Olivia Culpo: Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

“So this is another salicylic acid type of thing that helps with pores, unclogs pores, shrinks pores, smooths and evens skin tone,” the model told The Skincare Edit. “I swear it has changed my skin, switching up my acids every day and not using an intense cleanser.”

$35.00 See It!

Martha Stewart: Lumi Glotion

Stewart’s longtime makeup artist Daisy Toye told People that she prepped the lifestyle expert’s skin for her Sports Illustrated shoot with the “L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion. I use it every day on her. I go through a tube every week. It’s how she gets that dewy look, like she just got a facial. I’m obsessed with it.

$35.00 See It!

Paige DeSorbo: E ssence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

This mascara is the no. 1 bestseller on Amazon! “I really do love them,” the Summer House star said on an Amazon Livestream. “They’re so affordable! I don’t even want to say cheap, but they are cheap. They’re so good.”

$5.00 See It!

Kyle Richards: Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Eye Patches

As Us Weekly reported, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star raved about these gold eye patches on Instagram: “Helps with puffiness and lines. Not a paid post or ad.”

$75.00 See It!

Lisa Barlow: NYX Butter Gloss in Madeleine

“Makeup artist Morgan Fay introduced me to this,” the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star told New York Magazine‘s The Strategist. “She put it on me, and I was like, Oh my gosh, I’m obsessed. I literally went and bought 50 of them right after. It’s the perfect pinky-brown color, and the formula’s not super-sticky. I have it in every glove box and bag now.”

Was $6 You Save 17% On Sale: $5 See It!

Jennifer Coolidge: e.l.f. Power Grip Primer

In a Super Bowl ad, the White Lotus star said that this cult-favorite primer has “a real good grip.” And Coolidge’s makeup artist Francesca Tolot exclusively told Us Weekly, “My No. 1 tip is to prep complexion and apply a gel-based primer, such as Power Grip Primer, which will grip onto makeup for long-lasting results. I specifically love that Power Grip Primer has added skincare benefits like hyaluronic acid, which keeps skin extra hydrated even under foundation.”

$10.00 See It!

Sofia Franklyn: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer

“Name a concealer… I’ve tried it!” the podcast host exclusively told Us Weekly. “And this drugstore brand can compete with the best of the best. It’s super blendable without creasing or looking cake-y. Even after multiple coats!”

Was $11 You Save 27% On Sale: $8 See It!