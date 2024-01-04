Megan Thee Stallion and Alix Earle may seem like an unlikely duo, but they have quite a few similarities. Along with being drop-dead gorgeous, the Hot Girl Coach and TikTok Queen keep their massive audiences engaged, informed and entertained on social media. Best of all? They both use the same hair oil!

In 2021, the Houston emcee was a brand ambassador for Black-owned haircare brand Mielle Organics. That February, she posted a video documenting her healthy hair journey and revealed that she used the brand’s Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil. “Basically [the oil] just makes your hair grow, prevents breakage and [the product] makes you smell like a peppermint,” the rapper explained in a now-deleted video.

Meanwhile, Earle dished about her love for the oil in a TikTok documenting her top 2022 Amazon purchases. “I’ve only been using this for a little over a month, and I’ve already seen tremendous hair growth,” she said.

Get the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil for just $9 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

The support of both superstars made this cult-favorite product go viral. It instantly flew off the virtual shelves and even sold out in-store at Target. The nourishing oil is enriched with biotin to prevent damage, hydrate split ends and combat dandruff at the same time. It also doubles as a deep conditioning treatment which you can rinse out. The fun doesn’t stop there!

The oil also penetrates strands to increase circulation and provide relief to itchy scalps. The nourishing hair oil works best on hair types 3A to 4C, chemically-tressed hair, braids, weaves and both high and low-porosity hair. Something for every shopper!

Verified Amazon reviewers claim this hair oil works “like a miracle serum.” One shopper opened up about experiencing hair problems for 3 years and the relief they noticed after using this oil for an extended time. “Not only does it solve my dry scalp problems, my hair is so healthy & soft & full. It’s all coming back, probably better than before.” Another shopper raved, “There is a reason this oil has been #1 for so long, it works wonders for every part of your routine.”

MIELLE Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Oil Final Sale: $8.99 $9.99 Description Are you going on a healthy hair journey to celebrate the New Year? Amazon has a slew of helpful hair and beauty finds — and our latest discovery is this strengthening hair oil, which happens to be a favorite of Megan Thee Stallion and Alix Earle.

The new year is the ideal time to embark on a healthy hair journey. Take a page from Megan Thee Stallion and Alix Earle’s beauty books, and try out the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil!

See it: Get the Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Oil for just $9 (originally $10) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more incredible deals at Amazon here now!

InTouch has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.