Celebrities Who Have Been Celibate: Lady Gaga, Nick Cannon, More Stars Who Have Abstained From Sex

Not every A-list celebrity is scoring when it comes to their sex life! While some stars have shared NSFW details about what goes on behind closed doors, others have been open about their vows of celibacy.

Some practiced abstinence after losing their virginity (or even having multiple children, like Nick Cannon), and others said they were waiting until marriage to have sex. In Touch takes a look at stars who did not get busy between the sheets during their vow of celibacy.