Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
colton underwood, lady gaga, nick cannon

Monica Schipper/Getty Images, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Derek White/Getty Images

Celebrities Who Have Been Celibate: Lady Gaga, Nick Cannon, More Stars Who Have Abstained From Sex

News
Jun 4, 2024 12:04 pm·
By
Picture

Not every A-list celebrity is scoring when it comes to their sex life! While some stars have shared NSFW details about what goes on behind closed doors, others have been open about their vows of celibacy.

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer)

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

Some practiced abstinence after losing their virginity (or even having multiple children, like Nick Cannon), and others said they were waiting until marriage to have sex. In Touch takes a look at stars who did not get busy between the sheets during their vow of celibacy.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email In Touch at contact@intouchweekly.com.

Picture