Kate Hudson

The actress is at peace with her estrangement from her biological father, Bill Hudson, calling such rifts “unfortunately quite common.” But she didn’t lack for fatherly love growing up, leaning on her mom Goldie Hawn’s longtime love, Kurt Russell. “I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life,” the 44-year-old said of herself and brother Oliver. “But it doesn’t take away the fact that we didn’t know our dad.”