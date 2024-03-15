Brian Peck’s name made headlines after when he was accused of sexual assault by Drake Bell while working with several child actors. Before the scandal is explained in Investigation Discovery’s bombshell documentary series Quiet on Set, viewers are wondering if Brian is related to Drake’s former Drake & Josh costar Josh Peck.

Is Brian Beck Related to Josh Peck?

Despite sharing a last name, Brian and Josh are not related.

What Was Brian Peck Accused of?

After he was accused of sexually abusing an unnamed child, Brian was arrested in August 2003 on 11 charges. He pleaded no contest in May 2004 to performing a lewd act with the victim, who was around 14 or 15 years old at the time of the incident, and to oral copulation with a child under 16 years old. Brian was sentenced to serve 16 months in prison, and he had to register as a sex offender in October 2004.

Despite serving time for the charges, Brian has denied the allegations made against him.

What Did Drake Bell Accuse Brian Peck of?

While the child in the case was previously unnamed, Drake revealed that he was Brian’s victim in the 2024 docuseries Quiet on Set.

Drake a Brian first crossed paths when they were both working on Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show. The pair “became really close” when Brian started working as Drake’s voice coach, with the “Hollywood Girl” singer explaining in the docuseries that they “had a lot of the same interests.”

Brian took an interest in Drake’s career and offered to give him acting lessons at his house. While Drake’s father, Joe Bell, was initially skeptical about the arrangement, he let it happen because he felt “ostracized” when he expressed his concerns. Brian lived one hour away from the Bell family’s home, so Drake regularly spent the night at his acting coach’s house.

“I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him … I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was … he was sexually assaulting me,” the “Found a Way” singer recalled in the docuseries. “And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.”

After admitting he’s questioned how he “survived” the situation, Drake said he remembers “all of the abusive events.” However, “everything outside of that is very blurry” to him.

“I experienced a lot of great things in my life and my career during this time,” he said while reflecting on his childhood stardom. “But it was so overshadowed and ruined by what I was dealing with on the inside that it made it really hard for me.”

Did Nickelodeon Respond to Drake Bell’s Allegations Against Brian Peck?

After Drake made the allegations publicly, Nickelodeon issued a statement about the controversy. “Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward,” the network said in a statement to In Touch.

Fans can hear Drake’s story when Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV premieres on Sunday, March 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ID.

