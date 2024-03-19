Drake Bell called out fellow child stars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Daniel Curtis Lee of Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide after the trio seemingly mocked his sexual abuse revelations in a recent TikTok Live.

“Ned’s Declassless…this is wild…laugh it up guys…laugh it up. ‘Give me your h*les!!’ Really?!” Drake, 37, wrote via X on Monday, March 18, slamming the former Nickelodeon stars after a video of them joking about his claims in Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV went viral.

Devon, 33, Lindsey, 34, and Daniel, 32, received major backlash when a clip from their Monday TikTok Live was shared via X.

“Daniel, we told you never to speak about that. Get back in your hole, Daniel, and give me your holes,” Devon can be seen telling an offscreen Daniel, seemingly making light of the allegations presented in Quiet on Set.

He quickly walked back his joke, adding, “Sorry, we shouldn’t joke about this. We really shouldn’t. Our set was not like that. No, it’s f–king awful. The Drake Bell shit, that’s crazy to hear. That is fucked. And that never came out, which is really wild. Really wild.”

After one TikToker questioned whether the Ned’s Declassified stars “were in on it,” Devon responded, “I’m not talking about this anymore. Not talking about this anymore. Guys, we can’t joke like this, Jesus. Sometimes humor helps us move through things.”

The Drake and Josh star opened up for the first time publicly about sexual abuse he experienced at the hands of his former voice coach, Brian Peck, during the two-night docuseries which aired on ID on Sunday, March 17 and Monday, March 18.

Drake explained how Peck drove a wedge between him and his father, Joe Bell, as the then-teenager was starring on The Amanda Show. Drake and Brian “became really close” because of their similar interests, something he now claims “was probably a little calculated” on Peck’s part.

After Drake fired his father as his manager and subsequently hired Peck, things took a turn for the worse.

“I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him … I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was … he was sexually assaulting me,” Drake recalled in Quiet on Set. “And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.”

He continued, “It just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal.”

The former child star went on to explain that the abuse continued until one day he snapped and revealed everything to his mother. “I often look back at that time and wonder how in the world I survived,” he continued. “I remember all of the abusive events, but everything outside of that is very blurry to me, which is a bummer because I experienced a lot of great things in my life and my career during this time. But it was so overshadowed and ruined by what I was dealing with on the inside that it made it really hard for me.”

Peck was ultimately sentenced to 16 months in prison after pleading no contest to oral copulation with a minor under 16 and performing a lewd act with a 14- or -15-year old. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender, though he was able to return to work on other children’s shows, including The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, after his release from prison.