Whether you’re a master wizard or a muggle, everyone could enjoy a frosty glass of butterbeer. As Halloween approaches, we thought it’d be a perfect time to share our take on this famous fictional brew. Whether you’re re-reading Harry Potter novels or binge-watching the films, you’ll discover it’s far more satisfying with this cozy cocktail nearby.

But before you start downing this delightful drink, remember what you learned from Professor Snape: Tribe CBD “potion” makes everything better! Even if “You-Know-Who” had this CBD brew, we bet he’d mellow out—hopefully.

CBD Butterbeer Recipe

Sorry Potterheads, butterbeer isn’t “for real.” Sure, they sell gallons of this sweet drink in Universal Studios, but that doesn’t mean there’s a “standard” version of this drink.

While all you “Hermione types” might not like having no rules, this does make it easier to customize your butterbeer experience. We’d only suggest you focus on using, well, “buttery” flavors. Besides butter extract, typical flavors in butterbeer recipes include vanilla, caramel, and butterscotch.

Ingredients

½ oz butterscotch schnapps

1 oz spiced rum

¼ teaspoon butter extract

6 oz cream soda

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (natural)

Whipped cream

Directions

Pour butterscotch schnapps, cream soda, spiced rum, and butter extract into a well-chilled mug

Top with whipped cream

Drizzle Tribe CBD oil

Of course, you could use real beer rather than cream soda, but please prepare yourself for the extra ABV. If you want to keep with the Harry Potter theme, we’d suggest looking for a pumpkin-infused craft brew. Alternatively, feel free to swap out spiced rum for another liquor like vanilla-infused vodka.

For those who want a kid-friendly butterbeer, simply pull out all the liquor components. Just be sure to add a dash of butterscotch extract to give it that distinctive “buttery” taste.

