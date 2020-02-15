Tragic. Former Love Island U.K. host Caroline Flack was found dead in her London apartment in a reported suicide on February 15. Her family confirmed her death in a statement to The Sun. “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th [of] February,” they said. “We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

This unthinkable incident comes just before Flack was due in court in March to fight charges of assault against her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. The presenter was barred from contacting the 27-year-old tennis player while their legal battle was ongoing — however, he reached out to her on social media just a day prior to her death despite the ban.

Mark R Milan/Shutterstock

Burton made sure people knew his feelings for Flack by posting a sweet Valentine’s Day photo of the couple on his Instagram Story. “Happy Valentine’s,” he wrote over the photo, adding red heart and kissing face emojis. “Love you.”

According to the outlet, Flack was determined to prove her innocence in the charge, while Burton was allegedly against the prosecution entirely. Despite the reported assault by beating, he alleged there was no serious harm inflicted during the incident. Burton was made aware of Flack’s tragic death while on a skiing trip with friends and is said to be traveling promptly back to England in light of the situation.

The legal matter, for which she was seen in court on December 23, sent her career into a grinding halt. Along with losing several other career opportunities amid the controversy, it was announced that she would be replaced as Love Island U.K. host by Laura Whitmore for the tropical dating competition on December 20.

“To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement. I wish it was in better circumstances,” the 34-year-old said at the time. “Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down. She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role.”

ITV/Shutterstock

Additionally, the Irish presenter acknowledged Flack’s legacy. “I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill,” she concluded. “I will try and do it justice.” RIP.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.