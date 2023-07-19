Alabama woman Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell made headlines when she was reported missing on July 13 after she called 911 to report seeing a toddler walking alone on a highway. She ​was found and returned home 48 hours later, though has left the world wondering what happened when she was missing and who ​her abductor is. Keep scrolling to find out about her disappearance, her return home and more.

When Did Carlee Russell ​Go Missing?

Russell went missing on July 13 after she called 911 to report seeing a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11, according to the Hoover Police Department.

Shortly before her disappearance, Russell called a relative to tell them ​she saw the child walking alone. The relative, who was believed to be Russell’s brother’s girlfriend, lost contact with her and the phone line remained open. The relative told authorities that she heard screaming on the other line.

Following the phone call, the relative called 911 and police officers arrived five minutes after they were dispatched. They found Russell’s wig, cell phone, purse and Apple Watch at the scene upon their arrival.

When ​Was Carlee Russell ​Found?

Just 48 hours after her disappearance, Russell returned to her Alabama home alone on July 15 around 10:45 p.m. After being evaluated at a hospital, she returned home on the afternoon of July 16.

H2: ​Police Say There’s No Evidence of the Toddler Carlee Russell Claimed to See Before Disappearance

Authorities claimed that they found no evidence that a toddler was walking alone on the side of the highway on the night of Russell’s disappearance.

“The Hoover Police Department has not located any evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate, nor did we receive any additional calls about a toddler walking down the interstate, despite numerous vehicles passing through that area as depicted by the traffic camera surveillance video,” a press release stated on July 18.

Carlee Russell’s Family Breaks Their Silence After She’s Found

Russell’s parents, Talitha Robinson-Russell and Carlos Russell, spoke out about the situation while appearing on The Today Show on July 18.

“We tried to hug her as best we could, but I had to stand back because she was not in a good state,” Robinson-Russell recalled about the moment Russell returned home. “So, we had to stand back and have medical professionals work with her.”

While Russell’s parents couldn’t discuss what happened during the time she was missing, they assured viewers that she “fought for her life.” Robinson-Russell said, “There were moments where she physically had to fight for her life and there were moments where she had to mentally fight for her life.”

Carlee Rusell’s Boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, Slams Speculation That He Abducted Her

Russell’s boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, reacted to speculation that he abducted her in an Instagram post shared on July 16.

In a lengthy post discussing her return, Simmons acknowledged the “false allegations & assumptions” that he had “something to do with her abduction” and said they “would have me discouraged at times.”

Courtesy of Thomar Latrell Simmons/Instagram

However, Simmons didn’t let the rumors get in the way of his determination to get Russell back home.

“I didn’t give up & kept my faith! I just want to thank all of my family, friends, former teammates & church members who called or texted me just to let me know that they’re praying & here for me,” he wrote. “You guys don’t know how much that meant to me!”