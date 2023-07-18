The parents of Carlee Russell are speaking out about their daughter after she returned home safely following her two-day disappearance after allegedly pulling over on a highway to check on the welfare of a small child. Keep reading for details on Carlee’s family and home life.

Who Are Carlee Russell’s Parents?

Her mother, Talita Robinson-Russell, is a real estate agent. Her Facebook page notes that she is a “dedicated realtor at Keller Williams Realty” in Birmingham, Alabama, and that she specializes in “all of Birmingham” and surrounding areas. Carlee’s father is Carlos Russell and the couple live in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover, Alabama.

What Have Carlee’s Parents Said About Her Disappearance?

Talita and Carlos have spoken out about how their daughter “fought for her life” during the 48 hours after she went missing on July 13.

“God is faithful, and He has answered our prayers. We are so grateful to each of you for all the acts of kindness, generosity, and compassion you have shown Our baby is safe!!!!!!!!!! Thank you, Father God,” Talita wrote in a Facebook statement on July 16.

She asked for other “to allow us to just love on our daughter and each other with our close family and friends. Also, please consider the fact we have not slept for 3 nights, and we are mentally and physically exhausted.”

Talita also asked people not to judge her daughter’s situation, writing, “Just as we made a commitment to not entertain negative thoughts during the time our daughter was missing, we surely will not entertain negative thoughts/statements, unvalidated opinions, or sheer ignorance at such a joyous time.”

Carlee’s mom believes her daughter was kidnapped and said she has spoken to detectives. “Carlee has given detectives her statement so they can continue to pursue her abductor,” Talita told NBC News on July 17.

“There were moments she had to physically fight for her life and there were moments she had to mentally fight for her life,” she continued, adding, “She’s having to deal with the trauma with people making false allegations about her.”

What Happened to Carlee Russell?

The nursing student called 911 on July 13, telling the operator that while on her way home from work she stopped her car along I-459 after spotting a toddler in a diaper walking along the side of the highway. After police arrived on scene, there was no sign of Carlee or the child, despite the fact that her car was still running, and her purse and personal belongings were still inside the vehicle.

After a two-day statewide search, Carlee turned up at her parent’s home on the night of July 15. Police and paramedics responded as she was having trouble breathing. Carlee was transported to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital where she was kept overnight for observation.

“We deal in facts,” Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis said at a July 16 news conference as reported by AL.com. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s our obligation as police to put it all together,” when it came to where Carlee was during the two-day period she went missing.

“The goal now is to find out what happened in the 48 or 49 hours after she disappeared a mile from her house and then ended up back at the house, to fill in the gaps,” he continued, adding, “We don’t have to move quickly. Our priority was to get her home and she’s home. We’ll investigate and do what we have to do.”