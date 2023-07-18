Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old nursing student from Alabama, went missing on July 13 and returned home two days later. Very little is known about what happened to Carlee and where she was during her disappearance, but some people speculated that her boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, was involved. Keep scrolling to learn more about Thomar and Carlee’s mysterious case.

Who Is Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons?

Like Carlee, Thomar is a native of Hoover, Alabama. He is a first-generation graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, as he revealed in a December 2022 Instagram post.

“Let your dreams be bigger than your fears, your actions louder than your words, and your faith stronger than your feelings,” Thomar captioned a photo in his graduation gown.

Was Carlee Russell’s Boyfriend Involved in Her Disappearance?

While not much is known about Carlee and Thomar’s relationship, some people following the case speculated that Thomar may have been involved in her disappearance. He denied the allegations in a lengthy Instagram post after her return home on July 15.

“I have been going nonstop since I received the call that she was missing on Thursday night. I know she would’ve done the same for me, so I wasn’t going to give up until I saw her face again!” Thomar wrote. “I was straight tunnel vision, even when I would get on social media on my downtime & see some of the false allegations & assumptions about me having something to do with her abduction would have me discouraged at times, but I didn’t give up & kept my faith!”

What Happened to Carlee Russell?

Carlee was reported missing after she called 911 to report seeing a toddler walking on the side of I-459 South near mile marker 11, according to the Hoover Police Department. She called a relative while she checked on the child, but the relative — who was said to be Carlee’s brother’s girlfriend — lost contact with Carlee and instead heard screaming on the line.

Carlee returned to her home alone on Saturday night. She was then taken to a hospital for evaluation and returned home again the next day.

Hoover authorities have not shared details on what happened to Carlee during her disappearance. However, Thomar confirmed that she was abducted, writing on Instagram that Carlee was “literally fighting for her life for 48 hours.”

“Until she’s physically & mentally stable again she is not able to give any updates or whereabouts on her kidnapper at this very moment,” Thomar added.

Carlee’s family also believes she was kidnapped, with her mother, Talita Robinson-Russell, telling NBC News, “Carlee has given detectives her statement so they can continue to pursue her abductor.”

“There were moments she had to physically fight for her life and there were moments she had to mentally fight for her life,” her mother added, “She’s having to deal with the trauma with people making false allegations about her.”