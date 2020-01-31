Can’t Keep Them Down! Cardi B and Offset Party in Miami After He Was Detained by Police

There’s no holding Cardi B and Offset back! Just days after the Migos rapper was detained by police in Los Angeles, California, the couple jetted off to Miami, Florida to hit the clubs. In the early hours of Friday, January 31, they partied it up at LIV Nightclub. While the “Bodak Yellow” rapper took the stage, her man cheered her on, and before long it was his turn to grab the mic.

The performance took place just one day days after Offset, 28, was taken into custody in L.A. while at The Grove, a shopping center in Hollywood. According to OK! Magazine, police received reports of a person with a gun in the parking lot on Wednesday, January 29. When authorities arrived on the scene, the rapper was handcuff and questioned along with three others. An eyewitness on the scene snapped a clip shared by The Shade Room that showed father of four protesting that he “didn’t break the law.” Though police recovered two firearms at the scene, the “Clout” singer was released after two of the men he was allegedly with admitted that the guns were theirs.

By Thursday, January 30, he’d made it to Florida in time to film a segment with sports debate show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, predicting the winner of Sunday’s Super Bowl. And it wasn’t long before he and Cardi, 27, were back to focusing on their music. But music isn’t the only thing the couple is collaborating on lately. They’ve also started to focus on fashion as well. Earlier in January, the “I Like It” songstress donned a sheer bodysuit that her man had designed.

“Congrats, babe, on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan,” she wrote on Instagram as she proudly modeled the look. “I am so proud of you! From filming on two shows, recording and working on so many other things. The dick feels better when [it] is coming from a hard-working man. 💪🏽I love you. 😍”

The Hustlers actress is frequently gushing about her man on social media, and opened up in December 2019 about what it was like making the decision to stay with him following his cheating scandal. “When me and my husband got into our issues … and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” she told Vogue. “But it’s real-life s–t. … People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That’s including everything.”

