American royalty! Caitlyn Jenner has been opening up to her costars on the U.K. reality series I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! During a recent episode, the Olympian chatted with her fellow contestants and she explained that her Kardashian-Jenner family members back home are like the American equivalent to the British royal family.

“Do you think the Queen watches this show?” Caitlyn, 70, asked her costars. “This is a big show in [the] U.K. I wonder if the royal family is watching — what if the Queen watches? Because in some way, I’m part of the royal family of entertainment. One royal family meets the other royal family, you know.”

ITV/Shutterstock

During the convo, another contestant asked Cait how she would feel if her daughter Kendall Jenner married into the royal family — and she was extremely honest.

“Well, she would have to give up everything to do that,” the reality star said about the 24-year-old model. “They don’t even allow them to get on social, well, maybe they do now, but they didn’t allow them to get on social media. My kids wouldn’t know what to do if they didn’t have social media.”

Caitlyn shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with her ex-wife Kris Jenner. She was also a stepfather to Kris’ children from her previous marriage to the late Robert Kardashian Sr. — Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Kim Kardashian, 39, Khloé Kardashian, 35, and Rob Kardashian, 32. But even though Caitlyn served as a father figure in the Kardashians’ lives, she experienced a little bit of a rift with that side of the family and she recently opened up about it during a previous episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum opened up about her strained relationship with her former stepchildren during a confessional on the competition series. “I started [by telling] Brandon [Jenner] my son [when I was transitioning], and he said to me: ‘Dad, I’ve always been so proud to be your son but I’ve never been more proud of you than right now,” Cait told the camera. “I went through every kid and Khloé, for some reason, was pissed off about something through this whole process. It’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”