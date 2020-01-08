Courtesy Brandon Jenner/Instagram

Their brood is getting bigger! Brandon Jenner was thrilled Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins attended girlfriend Cayley Stoker’s baby shower. The 38-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, January 7, to share photos from the memorable day.

“I feel like the luckiest man alive,” Brandon captioned the series of photos with two baby emojis and a shower head. Brandon and Cayley announced they were expecting twins in August 2019 — nearly one year after splitting from ex-wife Leah Jenner.

In one of the many photos, Caitlyn, 70, and Sophia, 23, can be seen embracing the expecting couple. Several fans took note of Caitlyn’s appearance in the comments, one writing, “So glad Caitlyn went!” with two red heart emojis. Another added, “I love how open your heart seems to be and how inclusive you are.”

Mom, Linda Thompson, also took to the comments to send her well-wishes. “You & @caylita_ are simply perfect together & those baby twins are so lucky to have you both as parents! I love you … um … all 4 of you!” with a wink and baby emojis.

Brandon and Cayley seem to be in high spirits as they wait for their bundles of joy. “We’re madly in love and we are very excited about this!” they told People back in August. Fortunately, Brandon and Leah, 37, are on great terms too, making it all the better for their 4-year-old daughter, Eva — In fact, the three parents broke the exciting news to the tot together. “Leah, Cayley and I sat down with her and told her what was happening, and she was very excited and happy. She’s super excited to be a big sister,” Brandon shared with People.

Not only are Brandon and Leah coparenting swimmingly, but the blonde beauty has embraced her ex’s new woman. Along with Caitlyn, she attended their beautiful baby shower and shared a selfie with the mom-to-be on Instagram. “Sometimes you get lucky in life,” she wrote with a shamrock emoji. “@caylita_ you are a gift to me and Eva,” adding the hashtag “sistermamas.”

With pride, Brandon commented, “I’m so grateful for and so proud of the both of you,” with two red hearts. Thanks for showing the world your inclusive and modern family, Jenners!