Sandra Bullock‘s longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, has died at the age of 57, his family announced on Monday, August 7. The pair had been a couple for eight years and were raising their children together.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family shared. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

It continued, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

Sandra and Bryan began dating in 2015, and she gushed about how much she loved him without wanting to get married in a November 2021 appearance on Facebook Live’s Red Table Talk. “I am someone who went through the divorce process. I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, his older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” The Proposal star said, adding, “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother.”

Bryan and Sandra were raising her adopted children Louis, 13 and Laila, 10, in addition to his daughter from a previous relationship.

During the same Red Table Talk interview, the Oscar winner said of Bryan, “He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. … We’re saying it differently, but we mean the exact same thing.”

Sandra announced she would be taking an extended break from acting in a March 2022 interview with CBS Sunday Morning. She revealed her “work in front of the camera needs to take a pause … until I don’t feel like I feel now when I’m in front of a camera.”

Reporter Tracy Smith asked, “Which is?” and the Gravity star replied, “I want to be at home.”

She continued, “So I’m not doing anyone any favors who’s investing in a project if I’m saying, ‘I just want to be at home.’ Because I was always running, I was always running to the next thing. I just want to be present and responsible for one thing.”

Sandra reiterated her decision to stop working and be at home with her loved ones in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that same month. “I need to be in the place that makes me happiest. I take my job very seriously when I’m at work, and it’s [a 24/7 job]. And I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while.”

The Bird Box actress began dating the photographer after he was hired to take pictures of son Louis’ birthday party in January 2015. He was her plus one when the pair attended her close pal Jennifer Aniston‘s wedding to Justin Theroux that August and reportedly moved in together a month later. In October 2015, the couple made their red carpet debut at Sandra’s movie Our Brand Is Crisis.