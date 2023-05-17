Bryan Kohberger has been indicted by an Idaho grand jury as he’s suspected of killing four college students, according to multiple reports.

Kohberger, 28, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, May 22, and is expected to enter a plea, according to NBC News. According to the indictment obtained by In Touch, Kohberger is accused of five felonies, one count of burglary and four counts of murder.

The indictment allows prosecutors to bypass the previously scheduled preliminary hearing for June 26 and eliminates the potential cross-examination of the victims’ two surviving roommates.

The prosecutors’ decision to enlist a grand jury was not anticipated. In light of the decision, the state can now avoid the week-long preliminary hearing that would have required for evidence to be presented before a judge and would have permitted the defense counsel to cross-examine witnesses.

Kohberger is suspected to have been involved in the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle in November. He was arrested in December 2022 on four counts of first-degree murder and burglary and for allegedly breaking into the victims’ Moscow, Idaho, home with the intent to commit a felony.

​​Goncalves, Mogen and Kernodle lived in the house with two other roommates, while Chapin was sleeping over with his girlfriend, Kernodle.

Kohberger was arrested after authorities used DNA evidence that was found on a knife sheath that was left next to one of the victim’s bodies, according to the affidavit obtained by In Touch. Additionally, authorities used surveillance footage and the suspect’s cell phone pings as evidence.

After authorities tracked Kohberger’s cell phone, they learned he was at the victims’ home at least twelve times between June 2022 to when the murders occurred. His phone was traced near the crime scene just four hours after the killings.

Latah County Sheriff’s Office/UPI/Shutterstock

It was also revealed that a white Elantra was registered to Kohberger, which is the same vehicle that was seen close to the victims’ home at the approximate time the murders took place, In Touch previously confirmed. The car was also on his Pennsylvania home’s property during his arrest.

No motive or connection between Kohberger and the victims has yet to be revealed.

Kohberger’s first court date was held on January 3 in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. He waived his extradition during the hearing and did not enter a plea at the time.