Bryan Kohberger made headlines when he was arrested in December 2022 for his suspected involvement in the quadruple murder of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. Keep scrolling to meet Kohberger’s family, learn about the case and more.

Who Are Bryan Kohberger’s Parents?

Kohberger is the youngest child and only son of Michael Kohberger Jr. and Maryann Kohberger.

Both Michael and Maryann worked for the Pleasant Valley School District. Michael was a maintenance worker for the school district from 2006 until June 2019, according to the school district’s records. Meanwhile, Maryann worked as a paraprofessional and assisted special needs students until 2020.

Does Bryan Kohberger Have Siblings?

The Pennsylvania native is the couple’s only son, though he has two older sisters named Amanda and Melissa.

The family grew up near Effort, Pennsylvania, before they relocated to the private Indian Mountain Lake community in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Why Is Bryan Kohberger ​a Suspect in the University of Idaho Murders?

The four victims were stabbed to death with a large fix-blade knife on November 13, 2022, in their home in Moscow, Idaho. One day after the murders, the Moscow Police Department revealed that the victims’ deaths were being considered “homicides.”

On December 30, 2022, Kohberger was arrested outside of Scranton, Pennsylvania. The graduate student at Washington State University Pullman was living in Pullman, Washington, at the time of the arrest.

Following his arrest, Kohberger’s attorney, Jason A. LaBar, released a statement on January 2, 2023, on behalf of Kohberger’s parents and Amanda.

“First and foremost, we care deeply for the four families who have lost their precious children,” the attorney said in the statement, obtained by People. “There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them. We will continue to let the legal process unfold and as a family, we will love and support our son and brother. … We have fully cooperated with law enforcement agencies in an attempt to seek the truth and promote his presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions. We respect privacy in this matter as our family and the families suffering loss can move forward through the legal process.”

The suspect’s first court date was held on January 5, 2023. During the hearing, it was confirmed that Kohberger’s DNA had been discovered on a knife sheath. He is currently in custody and is being held without bail.