The wedding was touted as the social event of the year. Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of soccer star David and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria, exchanged vows with Nicola Peltz, the daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former fashion model Claudia Heffner, at her family’s oceanfront estate in Palm Beach, Florida, in April 2022. But months later, Nelson sued the second of Nicola’s three wedding planners, Plan Design Events — who were hired six weeks before the ceremony and fired eight days later — to get his $159,000 deposit back, sparking a countersuit and a nasty nearly yearlong legal war that ended when both sides unexpectedly settled. The planners made a charity donation in the newlyweds’ name and wished them “happiness and a fruitful life together.”

But the messy drama is making headlines all over again. A new documentary, Peltz Beckhams vs. The Planners, which debuted on Max on December 18, is digging into the chaos surrounding Brooklyn and Nicola’s $3 million wedding, painting behind the scenes events as “total carnage” and the bride as “spoiled and entitled.” It’s left Brooklyn’s famous parents, who’ve been careful to stay above the fray, “mortified,” says a source exclusively.

“A documentary about Nicola’s behavior will tarnish their name and possibly expose other family secrets. Victoria and Nicola’s relationship was already on shaky ground — this documentary is bound to make things worse.”

The doc shines a light on all of the gory details from the court filings. There are texts revealing how Nicola, 28, threw a fit over celebrity guest-list updates, instructed the planners to keep details from the Beckhams, hid her $100,000-plus hair and makeup bill from her father, and more. Brooklyn, 24, is caught in the middle of his parents and his wife. “He’s been trying to get his mother and Nicola to get along forever, and there was a little progress after the wedding,” says the source. “This documentary sets Brooklyn’s efforts way back. Victoria will probably resent Nicola even more after this.” (Nicola has claimed “there is no feud” between

her and Victoria.)

The whole situation has been one big frustration. “David and Victoria feel like this is a total nightmare for their family,” says the source, especially on the heels of great reviews for David’s self-titled Netflix docuseries, which debuted in October. “They don’t want their names dragged

through the mud, and that’s exactly what’s happening all over again, thanks to Nicola coming across as the ultimate bridezilla.”