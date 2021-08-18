Is she really excited about a big cat, or is there a possible collaboration on the way? Britney Spears has fans excited (and confused) by her latest Instagram post, where she quotes lyrics from a Justin Timberlake song.

On Tuesday, August 17, the “Toxic” singer, 39, shared an image of a very large house cat, possibly a Norwegian Forest cat, with an unidentified woman on her Instagram. She accompanied the post with lyrics from JT’s 2018 hit, “Filthy.”

“As JT would say … haters gonna say it’s fake!!!!!” she wrote. “I MEAN … wow I have no idea … what do you guys think ???? I’ve always liked small kittens … although big cats are extremely smart they always sort of scared me!!!!!!”

This could be an innocent photo that Brit captioned with the lyrics of the former ’NSync member, 40, to say the photo of the feline isn’t fake. Fans are speculating it could mean that the former couple, who dated from 1999 to 2002, might be working on a musical project.

“JT collab confirmed,” an Instagram user wrote.

Another added, “Ok I’m off JT’s wagon, but if you guys collabed, I would hop back on so fast.”

Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

The “Womanizer” singer and the Friends With Benefits star have never collaborated on a song, but they have performed together during the 2001 Super Bowl XXXV halftime show, which featured Britney and ‘NSync, as well as Aerosmith, Mary J. Blige and Nelly.

While a potential collaboration remains to be seen, Justin did share a message of support for the Crossroads actress after she delivered emotional and shocking testimony on June 23 during her conservatorship hearing

“After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time,” the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer tweeted. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.”

In a separate tweet, he wrote, “We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

This wasn’t the first time Justin has spoken out about Britney’s conservatorship. The music icon came under fire following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears on February 5.

On February 12, the Palmer star issued an apology to both Britney and his former collaborator, Janet Jackson.

“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments and concerns and I want to respond,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” Justin continued. “I care deeply about the wellbeing of the people I love and have loved. I can do better and I will do better.”