Historically, Britney Spears hasn’t done well by her family.

After all, it was her dad, Jamie Spears, who ruled over her — and her finances — during the 13-year conservatorship she called “abusive.”

So, it was a surprise that after the 42-year-old recently turned away her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynne, Britney has instead chosen to pal around with her brother, Bryan.

On May 28, she even posted a clip of them enjoying a spa day in Las Vegas! “My brother, we’re in Vegas, and we’re going to the spa and we’re lost,” the mom of two says as the 47-year-old chuckles.

He wants more than a salt scrub. A source exclusively tells In Touch the low-profile Bryan is “protective” of his little sister and is determined to shield her from “lowlifes” — specifically her felon boyfriend Paul Soliz.

“Bryan’s got no respect for Paul and wants him gone,” says an insider. “Her whole family is worried about her, and Bryan’s got an in now.”