Bridget’s world! Bridget Marquardt may be best known for her role as a Playboy bunny, though she has accomplished much more since beginning her high-profile relationship with Hugh Hefner in 2002. Keep reading to find out Bridget Marquardt’s net worth and how she makes her money.

What Is Bridget Marquardt’s Net Worth?

Bridget has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Bridget Marquardt Make Money?

In 1998, Bridget entered Playboy‘s Millennium Playmate search at the age of 25. Years later, the Oregon native moved to Los Angeles in 2001 and began booking small modeling and acting jobs.

After unsuccessfully testing twice for Playboy, Bridget was invited to the Playboy Mansion and became a frequent visitor. She had been visiting the infamous mansion for more than one year when she was invited to move in and become one of Hugh’s girlfriends.

Bridget made her reality TV debut in 2005 when she starred along fellow Playboy bunnies Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson on the first five seasons of E!’s The Girls Next Door.

Alongside Holly and Kendra, Bridget appeared on the November 2005, September 2006 and March 2008 covers of Playboy. She modeled for the magazine one final time in February 2009 and left the Playboy Mansion soon after.

Shutterstock

Following her departure from Playboy, she hosted the Travel Channel’s 2009 series Bridget’s Sexiest Beaches. However, it was canceled after one season.

Bridget attempted to star on her own reality show for E! in 2010, though the series was never picked up.

She continued to make money as a contributor to Yahoo’s Animal Nation series in 2012, writing articles and shooting related short documentary pieces for the outlet.

Bridget used her interest in paranormal investigating to start the “Ghost Magnet” podcast in 2019, which releases weekly episodes that dissect spirituality. Additionally, the former Celebrity Family Feud contestant cohosts the “Girl Next Level” podcast alongside Holly.



What Has Bridget Marquardt Said About Her Time at the Playboy Mansion?

On August 16, Bridget shared her thoughts about The Girls Next Door after rewatching the show with Holly.

“Holly warned me that the first three episodes were really hard to watch. And when she said that, I thought she just meant, like, kind of just getting used to watching them again, and once you get past three episodes, you’re good,” Bridget said while appealing on the “Juicy Scoop With Heather McDonald” podcast. “I just watched them not last night but the night before. And I’m still traumatized … I can’t sleep, I’ve been crying.”

The Scary Movie 4 actress then told Heather McDonald that she was upset over how they “were portrayed.”

“They make it look like Bridget is, like, plying all the new playmates with drinks to mess them up for their shoot the next day because she’s jealous,” Holly chimed in, defending her former costar. “Which isn’t what she said at all, but they cut and paste it. So, it looks like she’s literally trying to, like, shove shots in everybody’s face because she wants to sabotage. And I think that’s messed up and borderline illegal.”