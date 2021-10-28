Bridget Marquardt, one of Hugh Hefner’s exes and a former star on The Girls Next Door, detailed a vivid dream she had in which the Playboy founder came to visit her.

“It only happened once, and it was the craziest thing,” the TV personality, 48, who now hosts her own “Ghost Magnet With Bridget Marquardt” podcast, told E! News about the dream she had in a video published on Wednesday, October 27. “I never remember, and this particular dream was so real. I could feel, smell, like all the senses were in play.”

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Bridget said she drove up to the mansion at one point, and she could hear old-fashioned music playing, although the place felt “abandoned.” After she went into the iconic Mediterranean room, she could hear the magazine publisher making his entrance.

“I was standing there, and then all of a sudden, I hear him coming down the stairs, and he comes running down the stairs and his arms were open wide, and he gave me what we used to call his big laugh and was like, ‘Oh my darling’ and he gave me a big hug,” Bridget fondly reminisced. “I could feel his smoke in the satin on his smoking jacket. I could smell his cologne. It was just so, so real.”

“I didn’t get to say goodbye to him,” she continued. “I didn’t like that. I tried to go up and say goodbye to him, and I wasn’t able to. And I feel like it was just sort of our goodbye, and it felt like … it really did feel like closure. It really did feel like I saw him.”

Bridget famously left the mansion in 2009 after living in the Los Angeles-based residence with his other then-girlfriends, Kendra Wilkinson and Holly Madison.

Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

The year before her exit, she started dating now-fiancé Nick Carpenter, whom she got engaged to in October 2015, nearly two years before Hugh died from natural causes at the age of 91 in September 2017.

“It was just almost like waking up from being transported,” Bridget said. “I was telling my fiancé that it was about Hef, but this was different [from] any other dream I’ve had. This was … real. I still feel like I was just there.”