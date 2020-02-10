Actor Brad Pitt has been cracking audiences up with his awards show speeches recently, and he revealed he “definitely” writes them himself. “I have some very, very funny friends that have helped me with some laughs,” he admitted backstage at the 2020 Oscars. “But it’s got to come from the heart.”

The 56-year-old gave a touching speech at the Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “Really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honors of honors,” Brad began after he won for his role in Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood. “This is really about Quentin Tarantino — you are original, one of a kind. The film industry would be a much darker place without you, and I love the ethos you gave Cliff Booth.”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“Look for the best in people, expect the worst but look for the best,” he added. “Leo [DiCaprio], I will ride on your coat tails any day, man, the view is fantastic. I also want to say, I think it’s time we give a little love to our stunt coordinators and crews. I am not one to look back, but this has made me do so. Once upon a time in Hollywood, ain’t that the truth,” he concluded. “This is for my kids, everything I do — I adore you.”

In January, the Fight Club alum won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award and a BAFTA, and each time he has gotten on stage, he can’t help but make everyone laugh. The Oklahoma native couldn’t attend the BAFTA Awards in the U.K., so his costar Margot Robbie read some of his thoughts out loud to the crowd. “Brad Pitt couldn’t be here tonight due to family obligations, so he asked me to read his response for him,” the blonde beauty began. “He starts by saying, ‘Hey, Britain. Heard you just became single, welcome to the club. Wishing you the best with the divorce settlement, blah blah blah.’”

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Prior to that, Brad said he was going to “add” his SAG statue to his “Tinder profile” after his name was called. “Let’s be honest — it was a difficult part. A guy gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn’t get along with his wife. It’s a big stretch, big,” he said, referring to his ex Angelina Jolie.

What year it’s been for Brad — he certainly deserves all of these accolades!