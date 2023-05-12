The Kelly Clarkson Show is under fire after former members of the talk show’s staff came forward with claims that there is a toxic work environment behind the scenes. Keep scrolling to learn about the allegations, Kelly Clarkson’s response and updates.

What Has ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Staff Said About the ‘Toxic’ Work Environment?

Several past employees shared their negative experiences about working on the show hosted by Kelly Clarkson in a story published by Rolling Stone on Friday, May 12.

The staffers claimed that they were overworked and underpaid, while they even said that the environment was “traumatizing to their mental health.”

“I remember going up on the roof of the stage to cry being like, ‘Oh my gosh, what am I doing? Why am I putting myself through this?’” one former employee who chose to remain anonymous told the publication.

Others noted that the job doesn’t pay well and many of the employees had to take second jobs to pay their bills. Additionally, the former employees said that they voiced their complaints with the show’s human resources department. However, the issues were ​allegedly never addressed.

Has Kelly Clarkson Responded to the ‘Toxic’ Work Environment Claims?

Clarkson has not yet publicly addressed the claims.

However, it appears that the “Since U Been Gone” singer is not aware of the problems. One person stated that the host has “no clue how unhappy” the team behind the scenes is, while another added that the American Idol alum is “fantastic” to work with.

The report detailed the staffers accusing the show’s executive producer, Alex Duda, of allegedly shielding Clarkson from the problems.

“I think Alex Duda’s a monster,” one person said, adding that Duda allegedly cursed at employees on stage. “I have a friend who’s an executive producer who warned me about taking this job because apparently she has done this on every show she’s worked on.”

Duda has not publicly addressed the claims.

Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup

How Has NBC Responded to Claims that ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Work Environment Is ‘Toxic’?

After the article was published, a spokesperson for ​NBCUniversal said in a statement to In Touch that they are “committed to a safe and respectful work environment” and are taking the complaints “very seriously.”

“When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated and acted upon as appropriate,” their statement continued. “The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity.”

Representatives of Kelly Clarkson did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.