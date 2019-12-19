A moment in time. Bonnie Jo Chapman celebrated her milestone birthday with a tribute to her beloved late mother, Beth Chapman, almost six months after the reality star’s tragic passing. Bonnie posted a heartwarming throwback photo on Instagram, showing the Dog’s Most Wanted alum holding and feeding her when she was a child.

“21 years later, thank you for all the birthday wishes on Monday! I had a wonderful day,” Bonnie wrote, just a few days after her actual B-day, which is December 16. Duane Chapman and his longtime love, Beth, welcomed Bonnie back in 1998.

The self-taught makeup artist last honored her mom with a series of portraits back in October, documenting a very special day in her life. “I miss you everyday,” Bonnie revealed in the caption. “Your birthday is coming up, wish I could celebrate with you one last time. Thank you for being there for my graduation, now I’m so thankful I have that moment with you.”

Beth sadly died at the age of 51 on June 26 after battling throat cancer. Her husband, Duane, 66, took to Twitter to confirm the devastating news. “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven,” he wrote. “We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

Not long after, Bonnie took to social media for a Q&A and opened up about how she was coping with her mother’s death. “I’m OK. Just remembering that cancer can no longer hurt her. She’s no longer in pain and finally feels normal again. I do miss her like crazy,” she shared.

“My therapist prepared me for all of this, it hurts that it happened so soon but I was able to take advantage of the moments I had with her,” the 21-year-old added.

In the wake of her passing, Duane spoke with In Touch exclusively and he revealed the kids watch Dog’s Most Wanted whenever they miss Beth. “If they want to see mom, they just tune in WGN America. The show speaks for her,” the bounty hunter shared.

Despite the tough circumstances Beth was facing, Duane said his wife always remained positive.

