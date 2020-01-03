Young love. Bobbi Kristina Brown and Nick Gordon spent their childhood together, but their relationship didn’t turn romantic until later on in their lives. While their connection was strong, sadly neither of them ended up getting their happily ever after.

Nick was taken in by Bobbi’s parents, Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, when he was 12 years old since the singer learned that Nick’s mother was not able to take care of her son. Bobbi and Nick were two peas in a pod as they often posted pictures with one another on social media, but they denied that they were an item after rumors swirled.

However, after the “I Will Always Love You” crooner died in February 2012, Nick was by Bobbi’s side to console her. “We’re just close — just going through her mom’s passing and grieving together,” Nick told ABC News in March 2012. Additionally, Nick revealed they “got a little closer” on Twitter after he posted a photo of them smiling on the internet. “All the haters that don’t know us or the real story can’t unfollow me,” he wrote. “I don’t give a f—k. I’ve proved my loyalty to hear and the Houston family. I don’t owe any of you anything. Ha, I don’t even know y’all haters.”

Ultimately, the duo decided to reveal they were an item in 2012. One year later, Nick popped the question. “Yes, me and Nick are engaged,” Bobbi wrote on Facebook at the time. “I’m tired of hearing people say, ‘Eww, you’re engaged to your brother’ or ‘If Whitney was still alive, we would be together or would she approve of this?’ Let me clear up something, we aren’t even real brother and sister, nor is he my adoptive brother. My mom never adopted him. In fact, mommy was the one who even said that she knew that we were going to start dating.”

In 2014, the couple claimed they got married but that turned out to be false. Then, their whole world changed in July 2015 when Bobbi was found unconscious in a bathtub at just 22 years old — the same way her late mother passed away. Six months later, Bobbi died in hospice care. In September 2016, Nick was found “legally responsible” for Bobbi’s untimely death.

Nick battled depression and substance abuse in the past few years, and he, unfortunately, died at 30 years old in January 2020 from a suspected drug overdose. Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Bobbi and Nick’s relationship.