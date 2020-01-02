Rest in peace. Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex-boyfriend, Nick Gordon, died at the age of 30 on Wednesday, January 1, after a suspected drug overdose, and his final Instagram post before his death was actually about his former girlfriend.

Nick shared screenshots of a post that Bobbi made defending him and their relationship on February 25, 2017. Bobbi — the daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston — began the post, “Listen you f–king idiots, you all think you know my husband … you swear on EVERYTHING, which is probably why you all have NOTHING and are NOTHING but some worthless ass individuals, or should I call you f–ks creepers, that have nothing else better to do than to get into me and MINE’S business, which I refuse to tolerate or hold my tongue about any longer!”

She went on to write a long post defending Nick, and he shared the screenshots with the caption, “Speaks for itself. I love you, my angel❤️👼🏽.” Although he shared the post years ago, it appeared to be the last one Nick made on Instagram before he was reportedly rushed into intensive care in Florida following a series of heart attacks during his New Year’s Eve celebrations, Daily Mail reported.

Courtesy of Bobbi Kristina Houston Brown/Instagram

In a statement, Nick’s attorney Randall Kessler said, “My heart sunk when I heard the news. This is a tragic ending to Nick’s troubled life. Nick Gordon’s story is an epic tragedy. He lived a life that outsiders may have envied but truly he was alone. Until Bobbi Christina passed, he had a true partner and I do not think he ever recovered, or ever would have recovered from her loss. And it seemed the whole world was against him. I pray he is able to rest in peace.”

Nick’s post came about two years after Bobbi’s tragic death. On January 31, 2015, she was found face down in a bathtub and Nick claimed to have administered CPR while waiting for paramedics. Bobbi was then placed in a medically-induced coma. She died six months later in hospice, and her autopsy revealed she died of Lobar pneumonia caused by the combination of water immersion and drug intoxication at just 22 years old. Nick was held “legally responsible” for her wrongful death in a civil case but didn’t face criminal charges for his girlfriend’s death.

Bobbi’s post very clearly defended Nick from people critical of their relationship, and wrote in part, “If you have anything negative to say about him, send it to me and watch your back because I am my mother’s daughter and she is EVERYWHERE, which means I am too, there will be no escaping the wrath I will set upon.” People commented on the post both positively and negatively after Nick’s death, with one person noting, “Very, very sad, three lives are now gone all way too soon.”

We hope both Bobbi and Nick’s families can find peace in this difficult time.