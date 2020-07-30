Blac Chyna seeks to reduce ex Rob Kardashian‘s visitation with daughter Dream Kardashian. According to court documents exclusively viewed by In Touch, Chyna (real name: Angela Renée White) claims their 3-year-old suffered a head injury on June 10, 2020, while “playing” with Kardashian.

“Over the past four months, the minor child Dream Renee Kardashian suffered two severe burns on her leg while in the care of Respondent’s nanny,” Lynne Ciani, Chyna’s attorney, wrote in the paperwork filed on July 13, mentioning two previous alleged incidents that took place in February and March. “In addition to the pain and suffering Dream endured, and equally troubling aspect of her severe injuries is the fact that Respondent (Kardashian) made materially false statements after the two most recent injuries regarding how Dream sustained those injuries and how he rendered aid, or, more accurately, failed to render aid — to his injured daughter. Dream’s significant injuries coupled with the ease and willingness with which Respondent lied about those injuries leaves Petitioner with no choice but to seek a modification of Respondent’s parental time with Dream to protect this 3-year-old little girl from further harm.”

Kcr/Shutterstock

The exhibit includes a text message allegedly sent from Kardashian which read, “Hey Dream slipped running and bumped her head on the wall. She has a bump on her forehead area. I put ice on it and arnica cream and it will go down but just letting you know. I will send home the cream also for you to use. She is fine and it will go down so don’t worry. We are playing now and she isn’t in any pain or anything. Just wanted to keep you posted.”

In the docs, Chyna claims Dream didn’t want to talk about the incident when she returned to her house but opened up to Chyna’s long-time trusted nanny — who cares for the little girl while she’s at her mother’s house — on June 15. Dream allegedly said she “fell down the stairs and hit her head at the bottom of the stairs.” Chyna said when the nanny asked Dream if she was running at the time of her injury, the toddler responded, “No, I fell down the stairs.” Chyna also claims Dream told her nanny several times that she “fell down the stairs” when no one was watching her.

Chyna alleges this is the third time that Kardashian has lied about Dream’s injuries during his visitation. The model claims she is “extremely concerned” that Dream could’ve suffered a severe head injury that may have went unchecked. “Respondent allowed his daughter to go to sleep, which may have masked a possible concussion,” the documents read.

Ciani reached out to Kardashian’s attorney after the incident, but Kardashian’s attorney “doubled down” and said Dream was running with Kardashian and the new nanny when “Dream slipped and hit her head on a molding.”

Chyna is asking to reduce Kardashian’s visitation hours to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, which would include no overnight visits. Chyna also asked that her daughter be supervised by a nanny of her choosing during her visits with her father. Kardashian’s visitation with Dream is currently from Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Saturday at 10 a.m., as part of their custody agreement.

“Because Respondent is required under the Judgement to have a nanny care for Dream, Respondent also is required to competently supervise Dream’s nanny to ensure that Dream’s safety is not endangered,” Ciani wrote in the affidavit. “Whether due to his depression or other medical condition, Respondent clearly is not able to competently supervise his nannies or to keep Dream safe while in his care.”

This isn’t the first time Chyna has expressed concern over Dream’s safety while in Kardashian’s care. In February, Dream suffered a first-degree burn and she suffered a second-degree burn on her leg in March. She received both while visiting her dad at his home in Calabasas, California. At the time, Chyna contacted the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the police to request an investigation.

In response to Dream’s two previous burn injuries, Kardashian’s attorney Marty Singer told In Touch in a statement that “the health, safety and well-being of Dream is and has always been Rob’s top priority.” Singer also said Kardashian’s nanny, who worked with him for the past two years, was pregnant at the time and her pregnancy was considered high-risk. She was in the “process of leaving his employment at will.”

“Unfortunately Dream has had two accidents in the last month while with this nanny,” the statement continued. “Following an investigation by the DCFS and the police in which Rob fully cooperated, he has every reason to believe that there will be no findings of any safety issues in his home.” Singer also called Chyna’s previous claims a “desperate attempt to smear Rob’s name in response to his ongoing lawsuit against her for full custody of their daughter.”

In January, Kardashian filed an emergency motion to seek primary custody of Dream which was denied by a Los Angeles judge.

A hearing for their custody case is set for December.